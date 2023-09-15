Sports Board Punjab’s High Performance Tennis Training Camp concludes

LAHORE -
He said this while talking to the media at the concluding ceremony of the Sports Board Punjab’s High Performance Tennis Training Camp here at the SBP Tennis Academy. Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary and Director Camp Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and a large number of young tennis players, coaches and officials were also present on this occasion.
Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman said that the sports of the Punjab province has been put in the right direction. “We have organized several sports events and training camps in the recent past and this positive practice will continue in future as well under a systematic manner.” He added that the preparation of biennial sports calendar is in progress and this sports calendar will continue to benefit players in future. “An effective sports strategy is being carved out to promote sports culture and bring out new talent from across the province. The ITF Futures will also be hosted here at the international world class tennis center.”
The Secretary Sports said that the SBP High Performance Free Tennis Training Camp has played a key role in improving the game of young players. “This camp was organised to provide an opportunity to young tennis players to improve their games and skills. The camp probables must utilize the valuable training and techniques they have learnt under the supervision of expert coaches at the camp in their future competitive events.”
Director Camp Rashid Malik, on this occasion, expressed his gratitude to Advisor to CM on Sports Wahab Riaz, Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman, Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail and his entire team for successfully organizing the High Performance Free Tennis Training Camp. “The Sports Board Punjab has been fully cooperating with us for promotion of tennis in the province. This camp will benefit the talented youth of Punjab in the long run and help in sharpening their skills, who, in return, will win laurels Pakistan at higher level.” At the prize distribution ceremony, Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman distributed cash prizes and shields among the players, coaches and officials participating in the camp. Davis Cupper Coach Heera Ashiq (Rs 140,000), Ahmed Babar (120,000), Imran Bhatti (85,000), Camp Coordinator Faheem Siddiqui (50,000), Physical Trainer Syed Azhar Hussain (30,000), Coach Tayyab (20,000) and Coach Ilyas (20,000) were handed handsome cash prizes by the chief guest while SBP tennis court staff – M Akmal (5,000), M Zubair Khan (7,000), Mansoor Nawaz (5,000), Babar Ali (5,000) and sweepers (10,000) – were also given away cash prizes.