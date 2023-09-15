Sultan Kh gets another extension as IG Motorway Police

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has extended the temporary charge of the post of Inspector General of the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) for another three months, according to a notification issued by the Establishment Division.

A BS-21 officer of the Police Service, Sultan Ali Khawaja, was appointed as the Inspector General of the National Highways and Motorway Police on 13th March 2023. Khawaja was already working in the motorway police as an Additional Inspector General when he was assigned the current charge of the post of Inspector General for three months.

However, in a fresh notification issued on Thursday, the current charge given to him was extended for another three months. It is pertinent to mention here that the Secretary of Communications is also holding the additional charge of the post of Chairman National Highway Authority, which is also going to end this month.

A Grade-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, Capt (Retd) Khurram Agha, was appointed as Chairman of NHA on 29th March 2021 by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreeke- Insaf, and later he was made the Federal Secretary of Communications in May 2022.

However, since then, he has also been holding an additional charge of the post of Chairman NHA, and last time it was extended for three months. On the other side, the Establishment Division has posted a Grade 21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, Khushal Khan, as additional secretary of the Ministry of Interior, who was serving in the KPK government. Before going into the provincial government, he was posted as a Member Administration CDA.