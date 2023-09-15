The PIA Debacle

Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) cash flow crisis is known to all but it seems as though the situation is getting worse as five of its 13 leased aircrafts have been grounded ‘temporarily’. Beyond that, Boeing and Airbus have also been pushed to the verge of discontinuing the supply of spare parts if their payment does not go through. In the face of these mounting concerns, reassurances about survival seem hollow at best.

The Ministry of Aviation has been issuing stern warnings about the need of an immediate cash injection to keep the airline afloat. The government will need to allocate a minimum amount of Rs.23 billion to keep the airline afloat, but the ministry has asked for more; a suspension of Rs.1.3 billion and Rs.700 million in taxes and the deferment of loans until the restructuring plan is complete. To put things in perspective, the PIA will need Rs.25 billion to remain operational for the next eight months alone. This is an outrageous amount of money that will inevitably go down the drain as the government attempts to mitigate the losses incurred by the national flag carrier.

The insistence on restructuring cannot be justified any longer. At some point, we have to make decisions that will break this cycle of debt and enable the government to recover funds that are wasted away trying to hang onto PIA’s past glory. We have tried to improve internal management to cut costs, but that was largely unsuccessful. We then tried to attract foreign investment through restructuring, that too was useless. We made some headway after the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation gave the green light to sell 49% of the airline’s share to private entities but this initiative has not gained any traction since the plan was announced. Instead, it seems that we are still having a go at restructuring, albeit with no particular business plan whatsoever.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) itself has also stated that the process for privatising PIA needs to be expedited and criticised the Ministry of Aviation for demanding cash injunctions without presenting a business plan as well. We have spent far too long trying to save this airline and in the process, we have wasted billions of rupees that could have been spent on something more worthwhile. It is essential that the prospective government takes this into account and devises a strategy that corrects our lackadaisical approach to reforms to the PIA.