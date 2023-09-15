Tourist places should be promoted to generate employment: Sindh Governor

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has stressed the need for proper projection of tourist places in the province so as to attract local as well as foreign tourists to such sites, which would generate employment for the people living there. This he said while talking with caretaker Provincial Minister for Tourism, Environment and Climate Change Arshad Wali Mohammad at Governor House here on Thursday.

Steps to promote tourism in the province, provision of better facilities for tourists, minimising affects of climate change and protecting natural environment were discussed in detail on the occasion. The Governor said that there were many tourist spots in the province, including Gorakh Hill, which needed effective publicity. He asked the caretaker minister to activate Sindh Tourism Development Cooperation (STDC) for highlighting the places of interest of Tourists. Especially, trained guides should also be assigned Moen-Jo-Daro and Makli graveyards to inform the visitors about their historic importance, the Governor added.

Chief of UNICEF’s professional team calls on Sindh Governor

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that projects of UNICEF are helping children of the province in getting better health and education facilities. This he said while talking with UNICEF Professional Team Chief Prem Bahadur Chand at Governor House here Thursday.

UNICEF projects, provision of better health and education facilities to children, training of teachers and health professionals and other matters of mutual interests were discussed in detail on the occasion.

The Governor said that UNICEF cooperation in the fields of health and education is commendable and steps are being taken with the help of UNICEF to provide better facilities to children. Prem Bahadur Chand praised the welfare measures of Governor Sindh and also rang bell of hope with Governor Sindh. The head of UNICEF’s professional team inspected ration bags of the Taqatwar Pakistan programme. He also witnessed the construction of a marquee for IT classes.

Governor seeks report on firing incident near Sakhi Hassan

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori while taking notice of the reported firing incident near Sakhi Hassan has asked for a detailed report from Additional Inspector General of Karachi. He also expressed his grief over the death of a seven-year-old girl Maryam in this incident, said a statement on Thursday.