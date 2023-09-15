Friday, September 15, 2023
Two sub-engineers suspended

September 15, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-On the instructions of caretaker Provincial Minister for Irrigation Ishwar Lal and Secretary Irrigation Niaz Ali Abbasi two officials including Assistant Executive Engineer Civil Nara Lift Sub-Division Sukkur Khurram Pervez Rudd and Sub-Engineer Nara Lift Sub-Division Sukkur Shahid Meher have been suspended for reported negligence in official duties.  These suspended sub-engineers have allegedly been found involved in water theft, said a statement issued here on Thursday. Ishwar Lal has warned the officers/personnel of the department that he will not tolerate any negligence in the performance of official duties and for those officers and staff members who fail to perform their official duties, strict departmental action will be taken.

