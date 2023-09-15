UVAS inks MoU with Minhaj University to enhance education and research cooperation

LAHORE - The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed a memorandum of under­standing with Minhaj University (MUL) to en­hance education & research cooperation, start-up, student entrepreneurship and incubation support between both institutions. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) and Vice-Chancel­lor Minhaj University Prof Dr Sajid Mahmood Shahzad signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus on Monday. Dean Faculty of Biosci­ences Prof. Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof. Dr. Mu­hammad Azam, Registrar Sajjad Ahmed and UVAS senior faculty members while a few officials/fac­ulty members from (MUL) also attended the cer­emony. While addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr Nasim Ahmed mentioned UVAS’s different disease diagnostics, animal treatment, zoological muse­um, and state-of-the-art lab facilities including a geographical information lab and in-vitro embryo transfer lab established in UVAS Ravi Campus to impart the best practical knowledge to students. He said UVAS is willing to collaborate and its doors are always open for the practical assistance of (MUL) faculty/researchers and students. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Sajid Mahmood Shahzad lauded UVAS’s quality of education and research, especially its animal treatment and meat process­ing facilities. He said this cooperation will be very beneficial for both institutions regarding sharing their knowledge and experiences with each other and learning innovative knowledge and skills. Later Prof. Dr. Sajid Mahmood Shahzad along with Prof. Dr. Nasim Ahmed visited the UVAS pet centre and Veterinary academy.