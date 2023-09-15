Welfare fund to be established to help students in higher studies through scholarships, loans

KARACH-The Government College University Hyderabad (GCUH) Alumni Association (Karachi Chapter) on Thursday decided to establish a welfare fund to support deserving and eligible students for higher studies nationwide and abroad through scholarships and loans. This decision was taken in the joint meeting of the GCUH Alumni Association (Karachi Chapter), Phulelain, and the office of the Sindh Boys Scout Association, which was presided over by Syed Muttaqi Hassan and senior journalist Mukhtar Aqil.

Amin Yousuf, secretary of the Karachi Chapter, informed the meeting about the projects and programs to be started in the future. A committee headed by Amin Yousuf was also formed in the meeting, which would include Faheem Qureshi, Anwer Kazmi, and Qamar Khan. The committee would prepare its report on the construction of a welfare institution on the plot given to the Phulelain housing scheme for members and submit it at the next meeting. Jahangir Ahmed, Shahid Aleem, and Naseer Arain were entrusted with the responsibility of opening the account of the alumni association in Karachi immediately. Regarding the making of the Phuleli Canal in Hyderabad beautiful, pollution-free, and clean, contacts would be made with the concerned authorities to give a better shape to this historic canal.

For this purpose, Major (Rtd) Kausar Javed will provide technical facilities and present a report at the next meeting. In the meeting, it was also decided to organize a Fun Gala for the members and their families in Karachi and Hyderabad. It was also agreed that effective communication should be made with every person belonging to Hyderabad, Sindh, residing anywhere in the country or abroad.