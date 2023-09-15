Working group formed to boost uplift in merged districts

Peshawar - To expedite development initiatives and stimulate growth in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Caretaker Provincial Minister for Merged Districts Amir Abdullah co-chaired a meeting on Thursday. During the meeting, a working group was formed, with the caretaker minister as its chairperson. The working group comprises special secretaries from the Departments of Planning and Development (P&D), Health, Education, Home, and Minerals, as well as additional secretaries from the Law Department and Tourism.

The primary aim of the working group is to ensure the expeditious execution of development projects within the merged districts, bolster investment across various sectors, and address critical issues. Furthermore, the working group remains open to the inclusion of any relevant officers from other departments or organizations as and when the need arises. Additionally, a dedicated cell under the P&D Department will facilitate coordination and provide secretarial support.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to the development and prosperity of the merged districts. He underscored the importance of capitalizing on opportunities within tourism, minerals, mining, agriculture, livestock, and other sectors.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary directed the secretaries of the relevant departments to provide a comprehensive briefing to the caretaker minister regarding both ongoing and proposed projects within the merged districts.

The Chief Secretary asked the Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) to take proactive measures to identify ghost schools and monitor the attendance of teachers.