Friday, September 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

World Cup 2023: Babar Azam provides injury update on Naseem Shah, Harif Rauf

World Cup 2023: Babar Azam provides injury update on Naseem Shah, Harif Rauf
Web Desk
12:30 PM | September 15, 2023
Sports

Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah could miss their early Cricket World Cup matches in India next month, skipper Babar Azam revealed.

The 20-year-old right-arm bowler could not finish his 10th over during Monday’s comprehensive defeat by India in a Super Four match in Colombo and left the pitch.

He missed Thursday’s defeat by Sri Lanka after flying to Dubai to undergo scans.

According to Cricinfo report, Babar appeared unsure as to whether Naseem would be fit for from the outset of the tournament next month.

“I’ll tell you later,” he said. “Not telling you our Plan B now. But yes, Haris Rauf is not bad. He’s just got a little bit of a side strain, but he’s recovering before the World Cup. Naseem Shah also… they have a couple of miss matches, I don’t know [how long] the recovery [is], but in my opinion, Naseem Shah also [will be] in the World Cup later on. But let’s see.”

ECP mandated body to decide timeline for general elections in country : PM

Pakistan, 1992 World Cup champions, begin their campaign against the Netherlands on Oct. 6 in Hyderabad.

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1694756333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023