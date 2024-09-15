150 Pakistani entrepreneurs participating in global fair in Beijing

ISLAMABAD/ BEIJING - More than 2000 companies from 107 countries around the globe are participating in the International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing while from Pakistan 150 entrepreneurs are also included in this grand event.

In a virtual address at the opening session of this Expo, Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that there is an ample scope for investment in agriculture, livestock, food processing and minerals sectors in Pakistan. He added that this country has the second largest coal reserves and the seventh largest copper stoke including minerals. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan appreciated the participation of Pakistani companies in a large number in Beijing and said that the eternal history of friendship between China and Pakistan is getting stronger with time. He indicated that under CPEC, transport, infrastructure, energy and communication in Pakistan have been developed visibly and there has been a significant improvement in these sectors.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said in his address that Pakistani companies are getting opportunities to increase business-to-business activities from China while to establish or shift industries in Pakistan as compared to North America and Europe is low cost up to 70% lesser. In his virtual address to the International Trade Fair, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan lauded the efforts of the staff of the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing for huge representation of Pakistan in this global conference. Abdul Aleem Khan said that this international event will be an excellent opportunity and positive step for investment with great expectations. He said that Pakistan will ensure all possible support for investment from China and for this purpose should benefit from the best opportunities like Special Economic Zones, Export Processing Zones and Gwadar Free Zones. Abdul Aleem Khan said that after the Prime Minister’s visit to China in June, there has been a breakthrough for bilateral investment and business development in Pakistan which will be carried forward in a positive manner, as well.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing hosted the “Pakistan Investment Conference – Together for a Shared Future” alongside the renowned China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) with the goal of attracting foreign investment across various sectors in Pakistan.

The event brought together key figures from both the Pakistani and Chinese business communities, highlighting investment opportunities in strategic sectors such as agriculture, industry, ICT, and banking. Pakistani organizations participating in the event showcased their potential to capitalize on these sectors’ growth, emphasizing Pakistan’s increasingly favorable business environment.

Among the attendees were several high-ranking Chinese officials, including Liu Meiying, Deputy Secretary General of Beijing, Han Bin, President of the Dekezhou City Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Zhang Yanqing, Deputy Secretary General of the People’s Government of Pingdingshan City, and Li An, Deputy Director General, MOFCOM.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi underscored Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening economic engagement with China. He noted the enduring momentum of B2B engagements that began with Business Conference in Shenzhen in June 2024.

The ambassador highlighted the significance of this conference as the embassy’s initiative to engage Pakistani enterprises and connect them with Chinese counterparts and to showcase success stories of previous investments.

He also shared the Embassy’s roadmap for future B2B conferences being planned in the months ahead, encouraging Chinese investors to avail these opportunities. Ambassador Hashmi expressed confidence that the interactions at CIFTIS would not only strengthen Pakistan’s service exports but also enhance economic integration between the two nations.

Liu Meiying echoed these sentiments in her remarks, welcoming the participation of Pakistani businesses in CIFTIS. She emphasized the complementary nature of the two economies and expressed optimism that Pakistani and Chinese enterprises would mutually benefit from the opportunities created through these exchanges.

The conference also featured keynote video messages from Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for Investment, Privatization, and Communication Aleem Khan. Both Ministers reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to facilitating Chinese investments in the country’s key economic sectors. They expressed optimism that the conference would serve as a platform to unlock new opportunities for Pakistani businesses, particularly in accessing the vast Chinese market. The event featured presentations by Pakistani and Chinese enterprises on the range of investment opportunities and successful examples of Chinese investors. The Confernce also included panel discussions on specific sectors. The event concluded with discussions on the future of trade, investment, and industrial partnerships, with a focus on creating mutually beneficial business ecosystems. Notably, two MoUs were signed between Pakistani and Chinese companies valuing over 350 million US dollars, signifying the growing interest in bilateral business ventures and paving the way for enhanced investment and trade cooperation between Pakistan and China.