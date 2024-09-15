Sunday, September 15, 2024
Abdelmadjid Tebboune officially reelected to 2nd term as Algeria's president

Abdelmadjid Tebboune officially reelected to 2nd term as Algeria's president
Anadolu
3:34 PM | September 15, 2024
Algeria's Constitutional Council announced on Saturday that Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been reelected to a second five-year term as president. 

Constitutional Council President Omar Belhadj announced the final results on national television, confirming Tebboune's decisive victory with an absolute majority, securing 84.30% of the vote in the presidential election held last Sunday.

The final voter turnout for the election was 46.10% of eligible voters.

Tebboune received 7,976,291 votes out of a total of 11,226,065 ballots cast, giving him a significant advantage over his competitors.

