Accused arrested through Interpol

FAISALABAD - Khurarianwala police claimed to have arrested an accused of attempt to murder case from a foreign country after two year through the Interpol. Police Spokesman Tariq said on Saturday that the accused, Qasim of Chak No.229-RB Makkoana with his accomplice, had opened firing and injured Suleman Dastgir over a monetary dispute two year ago on December 21, 2022. Later, the accused escaped from the scene and went abroad. However, the police through investigation traced out whereabouts of the accused in the foreign country and arrested him after two years through the Interpol. The police now locked the accused behind the bars while further investigation was under way, the spokesman added.