Sunday, September 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Accused arrested through Interpol

NEWS WIRE
September 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -  Khurarianwala police claimed to have arrested an accused of attempt to murder case  from a foreign country after two year through the Interpol. Police Spokesman Tariq said on Saturday that the accused, Qasim of Chak No.229-RB Makkoana with his accomplice, had opened firing and injured Suleman Dastgir over a monetary dispute two year ago on December 21, 2022. Later, the accused escaped from the scene and went abroad. However, the police through investigation traced out whereabouts of the accused in the foreign country and arrested him after two years through the Interpol. The police now locked the accused behind the bars while further investigation was under way, the spokesman added.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1726284898.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024