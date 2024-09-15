Asad Qaiser questions proposed 26th Amendment, calls for transparency

Former speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser raised concerns over the proposed 26th Amendment to the constitution. He questioned the legitimacy of legislation passed in haste and without full transparency, expressing frustration over not receiving the draft.

Qaiser criticized the process, asking if such rushed amendments reflect true democracy, and emphasized that hurried legislation lacks legitimacy. He urged the government to share the draft with PTI, similar to what was done with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan echoed these concerns, stating that PTI would evaluate the amendment after reviewing the draft.