ATC grants bail to PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen

ISLAMABAD - Duty Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra at ATC granted bail to Shoaib Shaheen who was at judicial lockup at Adyala Jail against surety bonds of Rs100,000 on Saturday in cases registered after September 08th rally of PTI at Sangjani Islamabad.

ATC-II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the bail application hearing of 10 PTI MNAs and Shoaib Shaheen at Federal Judicial Complex Islamabad. ATC-I Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain, who sent all the accused in several cases on 08 days physical remand on September 10th was on leave on Saturday. Divisional bench of Islamabad High Court headed by CJ Amir Faruk and Justice Saman Riffat suspended the physical remand and ordered to send the accused on judicial remand on Friday.

Riasat Azad, President Islamabad High Court Bar Association argued before the court that FIRs and allegations registered are not sustainable and liberty and freedom of all the accused is being curtailed. Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra remarked that Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain will hear the bail applications of MNAs because judicial was done yesterday and there is time of three days in the judicial policy, however, I’ll decide on Shoaib Shaheen bail because it’s a matter of urgency and his health is not well either. After a short while Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra returned to the court and announced that bail has been granted to Shoaib Shaheen against the surety bonds worth of Rs100,000.