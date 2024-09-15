Azma Bukhari criticises KP CM statement

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said speaking against national policy by any chief minister is tantamount to being anti-state. In response to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Saif’s statement, She said KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had already clarified why he was going to talk to Afghanistan. He himself stated that he did not consider federal government and its foreign policy, she recalled. “Such a statement falls under the category of rebellion,” she added. Azma said the KP chief minister said he would make his own decisions. She asked Barrister Saif to tell his chief minister that the foreign policy was formulated by the federation, and not by provinces. Meeting with ambassadors for betterment of one’s province was a good thing, she said adding that foreign visits with the prime minister were meant to strengthen the federation. The Punjab information minister said that any chief minister speaking against national policy independently was equivalent to being anti-state.

Punjab govt to increase capacity of children hospitals: Khawaja Salman

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced plans to enhance the capacity of children hospitals across the province. The announcement came during his surprise visit to the Children’s Hospital Lahore on Saturday, where he inspected various wards, including the Neurology and Emergency wards, and reviewed ongoing projects aimed at upgrading medical facilities. He highlighted that the Children’s Hospital Lahore continues to provide exceptional healthcare services for children, and stressed the government’s commitment to expanding these services.

He also emphasized the importance of timely completion of the University of Child Health Sciences building, instructing contractors to expedite their efforts.

During the visit, the Health Minister was briefed by officials and contractors on the progress of the projects. Notable attendees included Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences, Professor Junaid Rasheed, and Managing Director of Children’s Hospital, Professor Tipu Sultan.