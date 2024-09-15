Sunday, September 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Barrister Gohar urges caution on judicial legislation amid PTI concerns

Barrister Gohar urges caution on judicial legislation amid PTI concerns
Web Desk
3:53 PM | September 15, 2024
National

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan emphasized the importance of drafting crucial legislation in the best interest of the country and its people.

As per details, the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) remarked, "The draft of the legislation is not in front of us. We will first review it and then make a decision."

He further stated that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had not discussed any proposals with them. "Sometimes, accepting a political office is part of political strategy," the PTI leader added.

Barrister Gohar acknowledged that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had taken a principled stance, asserting that any judicial legislation should not be extraordinary. He noted that Maulana opposed extending the age limit for judges and expressed concerns about the potential rotation of Islamabad High Court judges, warning that this could restrict the judiciary.

"It would be inappropriate if a judge is transferred without consent," he added.

Meanwhile, the ruling PML-N is working to gain the support of political parties in Parliament to secure the majority needed for the passage of the constitutional bill, which has yet to be made public.
 
 

Saleema Imtiaz becomes first Pakistani woman on ICC umpiring panel

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1726372881.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024