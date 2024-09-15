Barrister Gohar urges caution on judicial legislation amid PTI concerns

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan emphasized the importance of drafting crucial legislation in the best interest of the country and its people.

As per details, the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) remarked, "The draft of the legislation is not in front of us. We will first review it and then make a decision."

He further stated that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had not discussed any proposals with them. "Sometimes, accepting a political office is part of political strategy," the PTI leader added.

Barrister Gohar acknowledged that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had taken a principled stance, asserting that any judicial legislation should not be extraordinary. He noted that Maulana opposed extending the age limit for judges and expressed concerns about the potential rotation of Islamabad High Court judges, warning that this could restrict the judiciary.

"It would be inappropriate if a judge is transferred without consent," he added.

Meanwhile, the ruling PML-N is working to gain the support of political parties in Parliament to secure the majority needed for the passage of the constitutional bill, which has yet to be made public.



