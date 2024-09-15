Barrister Saif condemns proposed amendments as attack on SC

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Dr. Saif has strongly condemned the proposed constitutional amendments, describing them as an attack on the Supreme Court.

In his statement, Barrister Saif criticized what he called the "fake government" for its unsuccessful attempts to introduce these amendments. He labeled the effort as an act of betrayal against the constitution and a direct assault on the judiciary.

He further accused the coalition government of coordinating in groups to push the amendments, suggesting that their animosity toward Imran Khan had driven them to violate the constitution.

According to Barrister Saif, the government, with what he called a "fake mandate," was once again preparing to undermine the Supreme Court through these proposed changes.

Reaffirming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s support for the judiciary, he vowed that the party would not allow any restrictions on judicial independence. He also criticized the Election Commission for contributing to the country’s ongoing turmoil, accusing it of failing to alleviate the situation.