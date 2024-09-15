BF’s electioneering gains momentum in Peshawar

Peshawar - The Businessman Forum (BF), one of the largest groups contesting in the upcoming Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) elections, has intensified its campaign in Peshawar as only 10 days remain before the polls for the 2024-26 session.

Led by Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, the forum has accelerated efforts to gain voter support, with campaign activities spearheaded by former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI president Fuad Ishaq, vice president Sanaullah, and other key figures. The team visited various bazaars and markets, including Saddar Road, Sunehri Masjid Road, Bilour Plaza, and Andar Shehr.