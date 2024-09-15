Bilawal, Opposition seek Fazlur Rehman's support for amendment bill

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached out to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the constitutional amendment bill, set to be tabled today (Sunday) by the coalition government.

Late Saturday night, a series of meetings took place between the opposition, the coalition government, and Fazlur Rehman, as both sides sought his crucial support. PPP’s delegation, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Mayor Murtaza Wahab, and Ejaz Jakhrani, met with the JUI-F leader. Following the meeting, Bilawal left Fazlur Rehman’s residence showing a victory sign, suggesting progress.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also attended the meeting, delivering a message from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, a PTI delegation, led by Assad Qaiser, Umer Ayub, Hamid Raza, Barrister Gohar, and Shibli Faraz, met Fazlur Rehman to discuss the bill. Though details of the discussions remain undisclosed, PTI’s Barrister Gohar expressed satisfaction with the meeting, stating that the dialogue was positive.

Hamid Raza remarked, “I am very happy to meet the JUI-F chief for the first time. God will do better.” The outcome of these talks remains pivotal as both sides seek Fazlur Rehman’s backing ahead of the bill's presentation.