Business Forum at ICCI highlights Pakistan-UAE investment potential

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador Hamad Obaid Alzaabi of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) highlighted the deep-rooted bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the UAE, built on mutual respect, cultural ties and strong economic cooperation. Addressing the UAE-Pakistan Business Forum, themed “Invest Emirates: An Opportunity for Inbound and Outbound Investments,” he emphasized the growing trust-worthy strategic partnership between the two nations.

Alzaabi showcased multiple investment opportunities in the UAE, encouraging business-to-business collaboration between Pakistani and Emirati entrepreneurs. He praised the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for its support in organizing the Forum, which aims to enhance linkages between the business communities of both countries.

ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari acknowledged the UAE as Pakistan’s third largest trading partner and a significant source of remittances, contributing to Pakistan’s economic stability. He highlighted the robust and mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries, encompassing various sectors such as investment, infrastructure development, and regional cooperation.

Bakhtawari described the UAE as the most favorite destination of Pakistani businessmen and invited the UAE business community to explore lucrative investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in tourism, adding that he himself led a delegation of over 160 businessmen to UAE in the beginning of this year and organized a successful Business Opportunities Conference to explore the investment panoramas in that country.

ICCI President said that the Pakistani diaspora is enthusiastically contributing to the development of the UAE and that its skill development will be a value addition in its performance enabling it to have reasonable wages.

Chairman Founder Group ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik said that UAE with its robust economy, innovative spirit and global hub for trade and commerce offers immense potential for Pakistani businesses and investors. He went on to say that together we can create a future where both the nations can thrive, grow and prosper.

The Forum featured a presentation on investment opportunities and incentives offered by the UAE government to foreign investors. Head of Economic Division UAE Embassy Mohammad Alkaitoob also addressed the gathering. ICCI Vice President Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar in his vote of thanks by mentioning the close relationship between the two countries expressed the hope that the Forum will go a long way in further strengthening this relationship. Earlier, ICCI member Ms Naeema Ansari apprised the attendees about the purpose of the Forum.

Those prominent among the participants included Ambassador of Iraq, Hamid Abbas Lafta, DHM Palestine, Nader K. Alturk, United Business Group Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, former presidents ICCI Mian Akram Farid, Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Mian Shaukat Masood, business community leaders, ICCI executives and members.