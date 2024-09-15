Cars’ sale up 27pc during July-August

ISLAMABAD - The sale of cars during the first two months of the current financial year 2024-25 increased by 27.70 per cent compared to the same months of last year, recent data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) showed. According to the data, as many as 12,274 cars were sold during the months under review as opposed to 9,611 units in the same months of last year. The breakup figures showed that 1,863 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-August 2024-25 compared to the sale of 700 units during July-August 2023-24. Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales increased by 22.18 per cent as it went up to 2,671 units from 2,186 units in the previous year. Suzuki Swift’s sales also rose by 40.52 per cent as its sales surged from 755 units to 1,061 units this year. Sale of Suzuki Cultus declined to 227 units during the first two months of the current year, whereas during the same months last year, the sale was recorded at 482 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 329 units from 604 units last year. Suzuki Alto’s sales witnessed an increase of 16.22 per cent from 4,209 units to 4,892 units during the current year, whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan surged to 1,031 units as opposed to sales of 312 units in the same month of last year.