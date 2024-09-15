Sunday, September 15, 2024
Channar visits Bahawalpur Development Authority office

September 15, 2024
BAHAWALPUR  -  Punjab Assembly (PA) Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar visited the office of the Bahawalpur Development Authority (BDA).  He inspected various sections and met the staff. Director Admin Rana Muhammad Qudrat gave a briefing about the organisation and informed about the issues being faced. Channar said all resources would be utilised to ensure that the benefits of development reach the public, and every possible effort would be made to complete development projects. He said a comprehensive and coordinated strategy would be adopted to tackle economic challenges.

