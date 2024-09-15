Sunday, September 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

China’s annual inflation rises to 0.6pc in August

NEWS WIRE
September 15, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ANKARA   -  China’s annual consumer inflation rate rose to a 6-month high of 0.6% in August, up from 0.5%, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. August figure came in below the 0.7% market forecast.

Food prices last month grew for the first time in more than a year by 2.8%, at the fastest pace in 19 months. Core inflation, stripping out volatile food and energy prices, meanwhile, dropped to 0.3%, the lowest reading since March 2021. On a month-on-month basis, the consumer prices index increased 0.4%, lower than the 0.5% estimated.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1726284898.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024