China’s annual inflation rises to 0.6pc in August

ANKARA - China’s annual consumer inflation rate rose to a 6-month high of 0.6% in August, up from 0.5%, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. August figure came in below the 0.7% market forecast.

Food prices last month grew for the first time in more than a year by 2.8%, at the fastest pace in 19 months. Core inflation, stripping out volatile food and energy prices, meanwhile, dropped to 0.3%, the lowest reading since March 2021. On a month-on-month basis, the consumer prices index increased 0.4%, lower than the 0.5% estimated.