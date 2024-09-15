Sunday, September 15, 2024
Chitral Expo to boost economy, investment: SACM KP

Our Staff Reporter
September 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher, highlighted Chitral’s economic potential and the role of the ‘Chitral Expo’ in overcoming poverty and fostering development.  

Inaugurating the two-day expo, organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP BOIT), and Chitral Chamber of Commerce, Tordher emphasized the government’s focus on promoting local resources and creating employment opportunities. He urged investors to explore opportunities in Chitral, aiming to end regional backwardness and poverty.

Tordher praised the collaboration of the TDAP, KP BOIT, and Chitral Chamber for organizing the expo, marking a historic event for the region. He also mentioned recent government schemes for business startups through easy loans, reflecting the commitment to sustainable economic policies.

Bilawal, Opposition seek Fazlur Rehman's support for amendment bill

Director General of TDAP, Muhammad Naseer, noted that Chitral was chosen for the expo due to its rich resources. He expressed hope that the event would introduce Chitral’s products nationally and internationally while providing networking and training opportunities.

Liaquat Ali, Vice President of Chitral Chamber of Commerce, addressed the trade challenges in Chitral. TDAP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director Nauman Bashir thanked various institutions for the successful organization of the event.

The expo featured over 90 stalls showcasing local food, clothing, decorative items, and cultural artifacts, including those from Kalash culture, which attracted significant interest from visitors.

Our Staff Reporter

