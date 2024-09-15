Sunday, September 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CJCSC calls on Chinese military leadership in separate meetings

CJCSC calls on Chinese military leadership in separate meetings
Staff Reporter
September 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National

RAWALPINDI   -   Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Saturday during his visit to People’s Republic of China held separate meetings with Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), General He Weidong and Chief of CMC Joint Staff Department, General Liu Zhenli and delivered a talk in 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on the Role of Pakistan towards regional peace and stability. During meetings, both sides appreciated deep and historic relationship of Pakistan and China in multiple domains and acknowledged assuring progress on the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership and defence cooperation, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. The Chinese leadership also reaffirmed their unfettered commitment to support Pakistan on its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1726284898.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024