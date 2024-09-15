Commissioner expresses dismay over poor quality of treatment in Children Hospital

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed visited Children Hospital and expressed dismay over the provision of poor quality treatment to admitted patients. A spokesman for the local administration said here on Saturday that the divisional commissioner reached Children Hospital without informing to the hospital administration and inquired about the provision of treatment from the attendants of an admitted girl. The attendants complained to the commissioner that the patient was not being treated properly. They also complained about switching off the air-conditioner in the ward and non-provision of medicines on time. The commissioner expressed resentment over poor quality treatment and other facilities in the hospital and directed the hospital administration to improve the quality of the service on an urgent basis.

She also called ultrasound record and reprimanded the doctors and paramedics for not performing the ultrasound of the admitted girl. She also called an explanation over non-presence of a doctor in the pharmacy and said that strict action would be taken against negligent and delinquent elements without any discrimination.

She said that the government was spending huge money in the hospitals and no compromise would be made on the provision of quality health treatment facilities to the masses.

She also visited the X-ray section and reviewed up-gradation work at second floor of the hospital. She directed immediate functionalization of the pediatric ward comprising 136 beds after completion of the up-gradation project on a war-footing. The commissioner also went to the eye ward and once again expressed resentment by seeing a lock on its door. She reprimanded the hospital administration and said that public funds should be utilized wisely and transparently or get ready to face the music. She also directed to establish a Child Development Center in the hospital within a week and said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would soon visit the hospital. Hence, no flaw or shortcoming in the administrative, security and treatment arrangements would tolerated at any cost, she added.