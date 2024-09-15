Sunday, September 15, 2024
CPO directs to improve churches security in Faisalabad

Requests leaders of Christian community to play their active role in maintaining law and order in city

September 15, 2024
FAISALABAD   -  City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed officials to improve security of churches and other worship places of the Christian community in  Faisalabad. Addressing a meeting with representatives of the Christian community in Police Lines here  on Saturday, the CPO said that the police were already implementing a comprehensive strategy for security of churches, however, the security would be further beefed up. He also requested the leaders of the christian community to play their active role in maintaining law and order in Faisalabad. SP Jaranwala Division Abid Zafar, SP CIA Hafiz Ghulam Muhtada, DSP Legal Shehzad Uliyana, Christian leaders Samuel Piyara, father Khalid Mukhtar, Pastor Dr Naveed, Bishop Adndrias and others were also present in the meeting.

Two police constables dismissed

SP Lyallpur Division Rehman Qadir had suspended two constables over absence from duty.  During an orderly room meeting at his office, the SP Lyallpur took action over continuous absence of constables Adeel Sarwar and Amjad and dismissed them from service. He also announced punishment of one-step demotion of lady constables, including Aasiya, Samra and Mariya, whose services were restored after an inquiry on their suspension, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

CM Murad opens Pakistan’s first café ‘Khudee’ staffed by differently-abled persons

DC suspends five officials of RHC Dijkot

DC Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir suspended five officials including a paramedic of RHC Dijkot on charges of negligence and absence from duty. A spokesman for local administration said here on Saturday that the Deputy Commissioner paid a surprise visit to RHC Dijkot and found its staff absent from duty without informing the department properly. Therefore, taking serious notice, the DC suspended paramedic Muhammad Usman, operation theater assistant Bakht Masood, midwives Najma Kausar, Saadia Jameel and cook Muhammad Khan. Further action against them is under progress. Meanwhile, the DC inspected various sections of the Rural Health Center and directed early completion of its up-gradation and development projects.

Police inks MoU with Equestrian Academy

The police inked a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Legendary Equestrian  Academy to improving horse-riding training of officials. Police Spokesman Tariq said on Saturday that CPO Kamran Adil and CEO Legendary Equestrian Academy Dr Altaf-ur-Rehman signed  the MoU under which the academy would provide facilities of up-gradation of horse stables, riding school, police equestrian academy, infrastructural alignment and uplift equine health. The academy would also organize training programmes and workshops for horse care, riding techniques, stable management techniques, etc.

Two children die of malaria in Khairpur

SSP Operations Abdul Wahhab, Chief Traffic Officer (CEO) Farhan Aslam and others were also present.

