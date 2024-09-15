ECP to discuss PTI reserved seats verdict tomorrow

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reportedly scheduled a high-level meeting to address the situation following the Supreme Court’s clarification on the reserved seats for the Special Interest Community (SIC).

Sources indicate the meeting is set for tomorrow (Monday) at 11 a.m., and will be chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

This development follows the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the ECP’s plea for guidance on its ruling regarding the allocation of reserved seats for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The court referred to the plea as a delay tactic. Eight judges, including Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, issued the clarification, stating that “the clarification sought by the commission is nothing more than a contrived device and adoption of dilatory tactics.”

A 13-member bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, ruled in favor of the PTI’s eligibility for the allocation of reserved seats, a major blow to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling coalition. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah announced the 8-5 majority verdict, overturning a Peshawar High Court decision that had supported the ECP’s stance on denying the reserved seats to the SIC.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, along with Justices Jamal Mandokhail, Naeem Afghan, Yahya Afridi, and Ameenuddin Khan, opposed the majority ruling.






