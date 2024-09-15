Sunday, September 15, 2024
Elections of Torghar VCs rescheduled to Oct 20   

Our Staff Reporter
September 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Torghar   -   The local government elections for six village councils in Torghar district have been rescheduled to October 20, according to a public notice issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday.  The elections, previously planned for an earlier date, will now take place in Shahdag, Sachka, Phagban, Shingal Dar, and Mangri. These village councils are located in Judbah and Dor Mera tehsils.  The notice also mentioned that potential candidates can obtain and submit nomination papers from September 16 to 19, excluding public holidays. The returning officers will publish the lists of nominated candidates on September 20, with the scrutiny process set to continue from September 21 to 24.

