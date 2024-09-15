End to Nephrite mining operations demanded

MOHMAND - Safdar Dawar, a partner in the Muhammad Alam Nephrite lease in Tehsil Ambar, has called for an immediate halt to mining operations, warning that any bloodshed resulting from the dispute will be the responsibility of Hamid Kochi and his associates.

Speaking at a press conference, Dawar explained that he, along with the late Istiqlal Khan and other partners, invested millions in Nephrite mining in 2017. He claimed a 60% share of the lease based on his role, but after Istiqlal Khan’s death, his son Sabir Khan refused to honor the agreement, allowing Hamid and Mirwais to take control and extract minerals by force.

Accompanied by Nephrite Mines Association General Secretary Amal Wazir and others, Dawar lamented that despite repeated requests to authorities, no justice had been served. He expressed willingness to resolve the matter through tribal customs and jirgas but accused the opposing side of exploiting the delay to profit from the mine.

Dawar further alleged that Hamid and Mirwais Kochi are Afghan citizens, vowing to challenge their citizenship. He urged the district administration to halt mining and force a resolution, warning that he is prepared to take extreme measures to recover his share, holding the Hamid Kochi family responsible for any consequences.