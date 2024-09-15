Expats fall victim to armed house robbery

Gujar khan - Expats residing in Spain have fallen victim to an armed house robbery in the jurisdiction of the Gujar Khan police station. Armed robbers reportedly assaulted the occupants and made off with gold ornaments and cash. Muhammad Arshad has filed a report with the Gujar Khan police station, stating that three of his brothers are settled in Spain, while other family members live near Noor Ali Chowk in Qazian. Arshad reported that a group of armed individuals forcibly entered his home, assaulting the occupants. He sustained head injuries while attempting to resist the attackers. He stated that all family members were beaten and subsequently confined to a room, while gold ornaments weighing over 20 tolas worth approximately over Rs. 5 million and cash amounting to over Rs. 300,000 were taken away after searching all the rooms. The police were notified, and upon arrival at the scene, the DSP of Gujar Khan ordered an investigation to commence. Arshad, who sustained head injuries, was transferred to the tehsil headquarters hospital for treatment. Family sources report that the armed individuals were clad in long shoes and gloves, with some concealing their faces with masks. The eastern region of Qazian, including Bewal and Jabbar, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Qazian police post, is home to a significant population of foreign settled expatriates. A viral video depicting injured family members has sparked widespread concern among local residents, prompting them to call on the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Inspector General of Punjab Police to address the situation with urgency. Residents have also demanded Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani to hold open forums of police at the town level within the police circles of Gujar Khan, aimed at providing a platform for the public to voice their complaints directly.