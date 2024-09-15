Sunday, September 15, 2024
Farm tractors production down 26.85pc in two months

ISLAMABAD  -  Farm tractors’ production in the country during the first two months of the current financial year decreased by 26.85 percent compared to the same period last year. From July to August 2024, approximately 4,527 tractors were locally assembled, compared to 6,189 tractors during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the sale of farm tractors during this period also saw a decline of 37.84 percent, according to data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA). In the first two months of the current financial year, about 4,130 farm tractors were sold, compared to 6,645 tractors sold in the same period last year, it added.

However, Fiat’s farm tractor production increased by 10.31 percent, reaching 2,575 units compared to 2,238 units produced during the same period last year, the data revealed. Fiat’s sales were recorded at 2,307 tractors from July to August 2024, compared to 2,557 tractors sold in the same period last year. Massey Ferguson manufactured over 1,952 farm tractors in the first two months of the current financial year, down from 2,345 tractors produced in the same period last year, it added. The Massey Ferguson company sold 1,832 tractors during this period, compared to 4,068 tractors sold in the same period last year, it added.

