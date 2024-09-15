Sunday, September 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Federal cabinet to review constitutional amendments package today

Federal cabinet to review constitutional amendments package today
Web Desk
10:47 AM | September 15, 2024
National

The Federal Cabinet is set to meet today (Sunday) under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review a package of constitutional amendments. Initially scheduled for 11 am, the meeting has been rescheduled to 3 pm.

The session will focus on the country's political and economic situation, alongside the proposed amendments. Federal Ministers Mohsin Naqvi and Azam Nazeer Tarar will brief the cabinet on their recent meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discuss his demands.

Upon approval, the constitutional amendments package will be presented to Parliament for consideration.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1726372881.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024