Federal cabinet to review constitutional amendments package today

The Federal Cabinet is set to meet today (Sunday) under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review a package of constitutional amendments. Initially scheduled for 11 am, the meeting has been rescheduled to 3 pm.

The session will focus on the country's political and economic situation, alongside the proposed amendments. Federal Ministers Mohsin Naqvi and Azam Nazeer Tarar will brief the cabinet on their recent meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discuss his demands.

Upon approval, the constitutional amendments package will be presented to Parliament for consideration.