Gold rate up by Rs400 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 and was sold at Rs266,300 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs265,900 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs343 to Rs228,309 from Rs227,966 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs209,283 from Rs208,970, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,950 and Rs2,529.14, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,577 from $2,566, the Association reported.