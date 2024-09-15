Govt committed to economic, judicial reforms; $27bn in foreign investments secured: Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed the government's commitment to implementing socio-economic and judicial reforms to accelerate Pakistan's economic development. In a televised statement, he emphasized that no one would be allowed to jeopardize the country's peace and stability.

Criticizing PTI's political strategy, he urged the party to participate in parliamentary proceedings instead of resorting to street protests.

Ahsan Iqbal revealed that friendly nations have pledged to invest $27 billion in Pakistan over the next five years. Saudi Arabia has committed $5 billion, while the UAE and Kuwait will each invest $10 billion, and Azerbaijan will contribute $2 billion. He emphasized the importance of seizing these external opportunities through consistent policies and reforms.

He also mentioned China's willingness to launch the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), including the establishment of five new corridors focused on growth, livelihoods, innovation, the green economy, and inclusive regional development.

Additionally, a Danish company has announced a $2 billion investment in Pakistan’s port infrastructure. Iqbal expressed regret that PTI is attempting to obstruct such investments, recalling the party's efforts to undermine the IMF agreement.

He stressed the need for judicial reforms to attract foreign investment and highlighted the government's success in improving the economy. The Pakistan Stock Exchange recently reached a record 80,000 points, reflecting both domestic and international investor confidence. He also noted that international agencies have upgraded Pakistan's credit rating.

Inflation has dropped to single digits, and the State Bank of Pakistan has lowered its policy rate, which is expected to boost business activity.