Govt expresses concerns over removal of Mohenjo-Daro image from currency notes

September 15, 2024
KARACHI   -  The Sindh government has raised objections regarding the removal of the Mohenjo-Daro image from Pakistani currency notes. Provincial Culture and Tourism Minister Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah has formally addressed the issue by writing a letter to the Governor of the State Bank.

The letter outlines concerns from the Department of Culture about the recent decision to replace the Mohenjo-Daro image on the 20-rupee note with an image of Bab-e-Khyber. It highlights that Mohenjo-Daro, which was featured on the 10-rupee note in 1970 and later on the 20-rupee note, is a UNESCO World Heritage site representing a significant and ancient civilization.

The letter emphasizes that Mohenjo-Daro is one of the world’s oldest urban settlements, with a history spanning over 5,000 years. The presence of its image on currency is a matter of pride for Pakistan. The Culture Department’s letter urges the State Bank to reconsider this change and recognize the global significance and heritage of Mohenjo-Daro in future currency designs.

