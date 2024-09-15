Imad Wasim surprised by Babar Azam's reinstatement as Pakistan captain

Pakistan all-rounder expressed surprise over 's reinstatement as captain in white-ball formats by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In an interview quoted by Hindustan Times, Wasim acknowledged that while the decision was unexpected, he respected the selectors' choice.

Wasim, who returned to the national side along with pacer Mohammad Amir for the World Cup, had a disappointing tournament, securing only three wickets and 19 runs. He noted that his reaction was shared by many in Pakistan, reflecting a broader sense of surprise at Babar’s return.

Following Pakistan's early exit from the ODI World Cup 2023 and 's subsequent relinquishment of captaincy, left-handed batter Shan Masood and pacer Shaheen Afridi were initially appointed as Test and T20I captains, respectively. However, with Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as PCB Chief, was reinstated as captain.