India edge Pakistan 2-1 in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

HULUNBUIR CITY - Pakistan fell to a 2-1 defeat against arch-rivals India in the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 at the Moqi Hockey Training Base on Saturday.

Pakistan got off to a promising start, taking an early lead just 10 minutes into the first quarter. A well-timed assist from Hannan Shahid found Nadeem inside the circle, who calmly slotted the ball into the net, giving the Green Shirts an early advantage. However, the lead was short-lived as India quickly responded by winning a penalty corner.

India’s captain, Harmanpreet Singh, delivered a precise drag-flick into the bottom-right corner, leveling the score within minutes. India then seized the momentum in the second quarter, with Abhishek setting up Harmanpreet for another goal, securing a 2-1 lead for the defending champions.

The rest of the match saw fierce attempts from both sides, with Pakistan and India launching several aggressive attacks on each other’s goalposts. Despite the intense action, no further goals were scored, and India held on for a 2-1 victory, which also ensured they topped the group-stage standings with 15 points. Pakistan, with two wins and two draws prior to this defeat, had already secured a place in the semi-finals.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan delivered an emphatic performance, thrashing China 5-1 to qualify for the semi-finals. Abdul Rehman opened the scoring, while Nadeem Ahmed and Hannan Shahid netted two goals each to dominate the match.

This victory followed Pakistan’s 2-1 win over Japan, where Ahmad Nadeem struck first, assisted by Hannan Shahid. Sufyan Khan doubled the lead with a clinical drag-flick in the 21st minute, but Japan managed to pull one back through Raiki Fujishima. Despite Japan’s efforts to equalize, Pakistan’s solid defense held firm until the final whistle.

Pakistan’s earlier matches also saw closely contested draws. In their encounter against South Korea, Pakistan squandered a 2-1 lead in the final moments. Shahid Hanan’s late double gave Pakistan the advantage after Hyun Jigwang’s first-half goal, but Kim Sunghyun’s last-second equalizer denied them the win.

Similarly, Pakistan’s tournament opener against Malaysia ended in a 2-2 draw, despite controlling much of the game. Sufyan Khan and Nadeem Ahmed both found the net for Pakistan, but late strikes from Malaysia, including Aiman Rozemi’s last-minute goal, ensured the match ended in a stalemate.