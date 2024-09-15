Iran successfully launches research satellite Chamran-1 into space

Iran has announced on Saturday the successful launch of its domestically produced research satellite Chamran-1, which has been placed into orbit at an altitude of 550 kilometers (341.7 miles).

“The satellite was placed at an orbit of 550 km on Saturday morning using the Qaem-100 satellite carrier, a solid-fueled space launch vehicle developed by the aerospace experts of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC),” according to the Iranian state news agency IRNA.

The Qaem-100 solid-fueled rocket had previously completed a successful suborbital test flight in November 2022.

Chamran-1’s main mission is to “test hardware and software systems in order to prove orbital maneuvering technology in height and phase,” reported IRNA.

Western nations, including the US, have raised concerns that Iran’s missile activities violate UN Security Council Resolution 2231. They claim that Iran is using its satellite programs to mask the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles, which could threaten both the Middle East and Europe.

Tehran has countered these accusations, asserting that its missiles are conventional and comply with the UN resolution supporting the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Earlier this year, in January, Iran also successfully launched the Soraya satellite, placing it into an orbit 750 kilometers (466 miles) above the Earth.