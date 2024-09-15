Sunday, September 15, 2024
IRSA releases 237,300 cusecs water

Web Desk
3:51 PM | September 15, 2024
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 237,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 176,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1546.49 feet and was 148.49 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 96,100 cusecs and 140,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1228.05 feet, which was 180.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 23,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 164,500, 109,500, 113,300 and 66,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 29,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

