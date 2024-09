Islamabad Police has ramped up efforts to crack down on criminal activities in the city. During a meeting with SHOs, DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza announced the formation of specialized crime control teams to combat incidents of robbery, snatching, and theft.

The DIG emphasized that the performance of these teams will be monitored daily, with strict action promised against any negligent officers. The initiative aims to enhance public safety and curb rising crime rates in the capital.