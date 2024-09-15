Sunday, September 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ISSI hosts think-tank dialogue with Chinese delegation on arms control and disarmament

The wide-ranging interaction exuded the spirit of the Pakistan-China relationship

APP
September 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Arms Control and Disarmament Centre (ACDC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Saturday organized an In-House Meeting with a Chinese delegation led by Mr. SUN Xiaobo, Director General, Department of Arms Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Beijing. 

The meeting was attended by some other members of the delegation included: Mr. Xie Xinxing, Deputy Division Director, Ms. XIAO Yue, Deputy Division Director, and Jiang Yingbo, Second Secretary, Department of Arms Control, MFA; and Mr. Xu Hangtian, Minister Counsellor and Ms. Wang YiQiu, Third Secretary, Embassy of China, Islamabad.

The Session was attended by distinguished former diplomats, practitioners, academics, and think-tanks experts including: Ambassador Zamir Akram; Ambassador Masood Khalid; Ambassador Tehmina Janjua; Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi; Ambassador Babar Amin; Mr Haroon Rashid, DG SECDIV; Maj Gen (R) Ausaf Ali; Maj. Gen. (R) Naseer Ali Khan; Dr. Salma Malik, QAU; Dr. Shabana Fayyaz, QAU; Air Commodore (R) Khalid Banuri; Mr Kamran Hashmi, NIMA; Dr. Adil Sultan, Air University; Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan and Mr. Rashid Sultan, PAEC; and Dr. Ghulam Mujaddid, NDU.

CM Murad opens Pakistan’s first café ‘Khudee’ staffed by differently-abled persons

Participants from the ISSI included Director General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Chairman BoG Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Centers’ Directors, and members of the ACDC team. The event was moderated by director ACDC Malik Qasim Mustafa.

The participants discussed a wide range of subjects including global trends and challenges facing arms controls and disarmament regime, challenges posed by emerging technologies, managing the risks of AI, rising major-power competition; militarization of outer space, ongoing Ukraine conflict and the increased risk of nuclear clash; deepening Indo-US strategic partnership, regional and global security dynamics, and China’s Global Security Initiative. The wide-ranging interaction exuded the spirit of the Pakistan-China relationship marked by strategic mutual trust and reinforced common perceptions and convergent positions on security and strategic issues of common interest.

At the end, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood presented the ISSI shield to the Chinese delegation.

Two children die of malaria in Khairpur

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1726284898.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024