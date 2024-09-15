Sunday, September 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Jana Kramer reveals inspiration behind new song ‘Warrior’

Jana Kramer reveals inspiration behind new song ‘Warrior’
NEWS WIRE
September 15, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

NEWS YORK   -   Jana Kramer expressed his gratitude to her husband Alan Russell in her new song Warrior. The 40-year-old country singer released her latest single on Sept 13, and revealed to People that the inspiration behind the track was her 43-year-old husband.  “I just wanted to write him a song to basically be like, ‘Thank you for just being the most wonderful man and for coming into my life,’” Kramer said, who tied the knot with Russell on July 13 in Scotland. “He has a tattoo on his arm. He calls me his little warrior, and I just kept seeing the title Warrior.”  Kramer’s song, which was written with Sara Brice, wife of fellow country singer Lee Brice, helped her realise she was no longer “in crisis mode anymore.” “I’ve been in crisis mode for so many years, and now I get to be happy and have love in my life and it’s a beautiful place to be,” says Kramer, who gave birth to a son, Roman, with Russell in November 2023.

CM Murad opens Pakistan’s first café ‘Khudee’ staffed by differently-abled persons

Kramer also shares daughter Jolie, 8, and Jace, 5, from her previous marriage to Mike Caussin.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1726284898.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024