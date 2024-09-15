Jana Kramer reveals inspiration behind new song ‘Warrior’

NEWS YORK - Jana Kramer expressed his gratitude to her husband Alan Russell in her new song Warrior. The 40-year-old country singer released her latest single on Sept 13, and revealed to People that the inspiration behind the track was her 43-year-old husband. “I just wanted to write him a song to basically be like, ‘Thank you for just being the most wonderful man and for coming into my life,’” Kramer said, who tied the knot with Russell on July 13 in Scotland. “He has a tattoo on his arm. He calls me his little warrior, and I just kept seeing the title Warrior.” Kramer’s song, which was written with Sara Brice, wife of fellow country singer Lee Brice, helped her realise she was no longer “in crisis mode anymore.” “I’ve been in crisis mode for so many years, and now I get to be happy and have love in my life and it’s a beautiful place to be,” says Kramer, who gave birth to a son, Roman, with Russell in November 2023.

Kramer also shares daughter Jolie, 8, and Jace, 5, from her previous marriage to Mike Caussin.