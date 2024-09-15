Khawaja Asif confirms support for amendments, denies CJ tenure extension

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has confirmed that the necessary backing for the constitutional amendments is secured, and the bill will be presented in Parliament today.

Addressing rumors, Asif clarified that the proposal to extend Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa's tenure was incorrect, emphasizing that any judicial reforms introduced would be collective, not for individual positions.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar echoed Asif's stance, adding that the debate surrounding the constitutional amendments had surpassed concerns over numbers, focusing instead on broader reforms.