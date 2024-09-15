Sunday, September 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Khawaja Asif confirms support for amendments, denies CJ tenure extension

Khawaja Asif confirms support for amendments, denies CJ tenure extension
3:02 PM | September 15, 2024
National

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has confirmed that the necessary backing for the constitutional amendments is secured, and the bill will be presented in Parliament today.

Addressing rumors, Asif clarified that the proposal to extend Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa's tenure was incorrect, emphasizing that any judicial reforms introduced would be collective, not for individual positions.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar echoed Asif's stance, adding that the debate surrounding the constitutional amendments had surpassed concerns over numbers, focusing instead on broader reforms.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1726372881.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024