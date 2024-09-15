KP police imposes social media ban on officers, personnel

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department has imposed a ban on the use of social media by its officers and personnel. In a directive issued by the Central Police Office, Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) were instructed to enforce the prohibition across all ranks.

The directive restricts the use of popular social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube, with officers and personnel barred from sharing any content on these platforms.

Strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) has been emphasized, particularly regarding the prohibition of posting images in police uniforms, displaying weapons, badges, or any evidence on personal accounts. The letter also noted that several personnel had been found violating these SOPs.

RPOs and DPOs have been instructed to take disciplinary action against any personnel found breaching these rules. The Central Police Office underscored that social media activity not only tarnishes the department's image but also poses security risks to officers.