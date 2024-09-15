KP Secy Health lauds efforts to control dengue

Peshawar - Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Adeel Shah, announced that due to effective dengue control measures and public cooperation, only 130 dengue cases have been reported in the province so far this year, with 119 patients fully recovered and only 11 active cases remaining.

He attributed the recent increase in cases in certain districts to heavy rains influenced by climate changes and urged the public to continue following preventive measures to stop mosquito breeding until the end of the dengue season.

The health department has directed intensified efforts across all levels to prevent dengue spread, with strict instructions for no negligence. District Health Officers (DHOs) have been instructed to enhance surveillance, larval elimination, and control measures. Adeel Shah emphasized that community involvement is crucial in these efforts.

Additionally, the Secretary of Health, along with Director of Public Health Dr. Irshad Ali, has issued directives to DHOs in five districts—Peshawar, Abbottabad, Bannu, Swabi, and Nowshera—where a rise in cases has been observed.

They are to monitor the situation daily, hold weekly review meetings, and take specific actions to contain the outbreak.

Key measures include organizing larval elimination activities in hotspot union councils, conducting mosquito-spraying campaigns, and ensuring public awareness and community participation. DHOs are also tasked with submitting daily reports on the situation and special measures to the Public Health Section of the Health Department.