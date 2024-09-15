Sunday, September 15, 2024
Meeting discusses skills development among youth

APP
September 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KOHAT  -   A meeting held under the public agenda of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa included District Sports Officer Kohat, District Youth Officer, and Social Worker Syed Hanan Shah. The meeting focused on discussing skills development among the youth.

During the meeting, directives were issued for the release of a sports calendar and a calendar of cultural activities aimed at promoting sports, developing auto skills, and preventing drug abuse.  

Deputy Commissioner Kohat also instructed the organization of special activities to promote local and traditional sports, aiming to engage the younger generation in positive activities and further develop their skills.

