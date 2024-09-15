Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated with mooncake cutting ceremony at Froebel’s Int’l School

ISLAMABAD - Students of Froebel’s International School (F-7 Campus) marked the Mid-Autumn Festival with a vibrant mooncake cutting ceremony, organized by UNI International, a Chinese organization dedicated to promoting cultural exchange and fostering people-to-people interactions. The event provided students and teachers with an engaging platform to learn about one of China’s most important traditional festivals. UNI International’s Founder and CEO, Max Ma, opened the event with welcoming remarks, emphasizing the significance of the festival. This was followed by an interactive storytelling session led by Academic Director Sienna Xi, who explained the rich history and cultural importance of the Mid-Autumn Festival through pictures, videos, Chinese dance performances, and language learning games. Students enthusiastically participated in various interactive activities and enjoyed a selection of mooncakes — traditional festival treats available in different flavors. Max Ma highlighted key aspects of the festival, commonly known as the Full Moon or Mooncake Festival, which is celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar. He shared that the Mid-Autumn Festival is a time for family and friends to gather, share mooncakes, and appreciate the full moon, which is said to be at its brightest and fullest during this time of year. “Mooncakes, the most famous food of the festival, are round, symbolic of unity, and vary in size, flavor, and style across different regions of China,” he added.

Max Ma also emphasized the cultural connection between China and Pakistan, stating,

“This event beautifully underscored our organization’s philosophy of ‘China-Pakistan Common Destiny’ and reinforced the deep cultural ties between our two nations.”

The festival at Froebel’s International School served as an enriching experience for students, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation for Chinese culture.