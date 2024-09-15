Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale up 16.87pc

ISLAMABAD - The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed an increase of 16.87 per cent during the first two months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year. During the months under review, as many as 189,227 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 161,906 units in July-August (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA). The sale of Honda motorcycles surged by 17.25 per cent, from 137,083 units to 160,738 units, whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 32.47 per cent, from 2,679 units to 3,549 units, during the months under review. The sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed an increase of 12.25 per cent, going up from 14,832 units to 16,649 units. However, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes went down to 645 units from 1,625 units, witnessing a decline of 60.30 per cent, while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes also decreased to 2,649 units from 2,698 units. Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers rose from 125 units to 161 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also increased by 40.71 percent, from 921 units to 1,296 units. The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers has also shown an increase of 76.59 per cent, rising from 1,850 units to 3,267 units, the data revealed.