No room for lapses in ensuring flawless investigation of cases, says CCPO Bilal

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting at his office here on Saturday to devise a plan for the timely completion of challans of pending cases. The meeting was briefed about the implementation of judicial orders related to ongoing investigations. The CCPO emphasized to ensure the prompt execution of court orders and instructed to expedite the completion of case challans and resolve pending investigations as quickly as possible. He highlighted the importance of addressing crimes related to vulnerable strata including women and children, apprehending absconding accused and timely processing of challans in electricity theft cases. The CCPO further directed to oversee the investigation process conducted by subordinate staff and instructed divisional SPs to focus on the quality of investigations. Supervisory officers were tasked with ensuring the regular completion of records related to case investigations. He stressed that arrests should not be made without solid evidence and that investigations should be conducted in a merit-based and professional manner. CCPO Lahore asserted that there is no room for negligence, complacency or shortcomings in the police department. He emphasized the need for diligent preparation of challans and case files, ensuring no legal flaws remain. He also urged police to enhance departmental respect through their conduct and professionalism and to play a positive role in providing timely relief to the citizens. DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Legal) Ghulam Hussain Chohan, divisional SPs (Investigations) and DSPs (Investigations) attended the meeting.